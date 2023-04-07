West Hollywood

Shooting That Left Woman Hospitalized Leads to Standoff at West Hollywood Apartments

SWAT members were deployed from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter that landed on a West Hollywood street during the standoff.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A woman was hospitalized with gunshot wounds Friday in a shooting that led to a standoff at a West Hollywood apartment.

Details about the wounded victim's condition and a motive for the shooting were not immediately availalble.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter landed on a West Hollywood street during a SWAT standoff following a shooting Friday April 7, 2023.

The shooting was reported at about 10 a.m. in 7000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

Deputies responded to the apartment after residents reported screaming and loud bangs, the sheriff's department said. Deputies found a woman in her 50s suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Several bullet holes were in the victim's front door. The rounds appeared to have been fired from the apartment located across the hall from the victim's.

A shooting that left at least one person hospitalized leads to a standoff at a West Hollywood apartment complex.

The shooter is believed to be barricaded inside the apartment complex. A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department helicopter landed on the street to deploy more SWAT officers to the standoff.

Streets in the neighborhood are closed.

