Big Rig Hangs Precariously on Freeway Overpass in East LA

A crash that left part of a big rig and its trailer hanging over the side of a busy East Los Angeles freeway overpass was just one of several trouble spots Wednesday during a wet morning drive.

The first of two storms arrived overnight in Los Angeles, drenching the region and contributing to some major traffic tie-ups. The heaviest rainfall on Wednesday is expected between 5 a.m. and noon.

Several early morning crashes were already causing problems on the 101, 5, 710 and other major freeways. On the northbound 710 Freeway near the 60 Freeway, a big rig was hanging over the side of the transition road in East Los Angeles.

No injuries were reported, but the crash left part of the cab and trailer dangling over the side of the overpass. The interchange remained closed as crews tried to remove the truck.

Here are some other traffic tie-ups to avoid.

The 101 Freeway was closed for a crash in the median in Universal City.

At about 3:30 a.m., a crash involving two big rigs and at least one other vehicle closed lanes on the southbound 5 Freeway in Sylmar.

In Ontario, CHP officers responded at about 2 a.m. to a rollover crash on the westbound 10 Freeway

Showers starting Tuesday night were expected to steadily pick up into Wednesday.

My #TRAFFIC maps lit up like a Christmas Tree :( Two significant #SIGALERT issues: 5 SOUTH at ROXFORD in the San Fernando Valley, and the 710 NORTH AT 60, it's CLOSED for now.. #slowdown #leaveearly #LArain #TodayInLA @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/odP2Rq5yzj — Alysha Del Valle (@alyshadelvalle) December 4, 2019

Flash flood watches are in effect for most of Southern California.

The coast and the valleys can expect between three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a half of rain. But the foothills and mountains could see up to three inches, which could be dangerous over burnscar areas that may not have had the chance to dry completely after the rains last week.

The snowfall level is at 6,000 feet, which could be helpful for the local burn areas.

In LA and Ventura County, the mountains are under a Wind Advisory. The storm’s expected to wrap up its work in the afternoon and evening hours.