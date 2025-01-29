What to know: What residents should know about the Irwindale hazardous waste site

Despite opposition from foothill communities, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is moving forward with its plan to use an Irwindale site to process hazardous debris from the Eaton Fire.

For the foreseeable future, Lario Park will be used to process hazardous materials before shipping them to another site for disposal. The city of Irwindale and surrounding communities said they weren’t given a heads-up of the decision and said it opposes the move.

While city leaders and community members continue voicing their opposition to the waste site, here’s a breakdown of information the federal agency shared to assure the public of its safety.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Where is the hazardous waste site located?

At 15701 E. Foothill Blvd. in Irwindale.

The property is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, surrounded by fences and secured 24 hours a day.

What kind of materials will be taken?

Hazardous materials such as lithium batteries from electric vehicles, oils, household cleaners, paint and other toxins will be taken to the site.

How will the EPA break down the hazardous material?

The items taken to Lario Park will be taken to the staging area daily. There, they will be separated into waste streams, packaged for safe disposal and shipment and then transported for safe disposal.

How will federal agencies ensure the area is safe from the hazards?

Describing the staging area as “highly controlled,” the EPA said that areas where materials are processed are lined with plastic and spill control measures are in place.

Gravel will also be added on the property to prevent any waste from coming into contact with the ground. A water truck will also spray the area three times a day to control dust.

Who will be allowed at the Lario staging area?

Only EPA staff, contractors and partner agencies will be granted access to enter the premises.

Who can the public contact if they have questions or concerns?

The EPA created a hotline to address questions regarding the waste site. That number can be reached at 1-833-798-7372.

Residents can also send their questions via email to EPALAWildfiresInfo@epa.gov.

For more information on the hazardous materials removal work, click here.

Where can the public seek more information or voice their concerns?

A public meeting will be held on Wednesday to share with the public what precautions are being taken to protect the community.

Members of the EPA will be accompanied by state officials and Sen. Susan Rubio to offer more information on the matter. That Town Hall is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Duarte Performing Arts Center, which is located at 1401 Highland Ave. in Duarte.