What's Open (and Not) on Columbus Day?

Though it's one of the 10 official federal holidays recognized in the United States, Columbus Day — or Indigenous Peoples Day, as it has been renamed in Los Angeles County and other parts of California — isn't always celebrated with a day off. Some offices and programs are closed, while others will remain open.

Residents may want to double-check with the service or institution to ensure that it has not changed its hours for Columbus Day. Cities may differ in their observance of the holiday.

Below are a few of the services that may be affected — or not — on Monday.

Affected:

Most banks will be closed on Monday, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, U.S. Bank and the Federal Reserve System. TD Bank will remain open. Holiday hours and availability may vary by branch.

The U.S. Postal Service will be shut down for the holiday, but UPS and FedEx will continue to deliver packages, though deliveries may be delayed due to the USPS closure.

Many government offices, including courts and public libraries, will be closed. However, there are some exceptions depending on location. For example, Pasadena Public Libraries will remain open. State offices, including the DMV, will also continue operations.

Some Los Angeles parking regulations, including meters, time limits, "no parking" signs with specified times and days, preferential parking permit requirements and street sweeping days will not be enforced. Red zones, handicap zones, temporary "no parking" signs and other safety regulations will continue to be enforced.

Not affected:

The LA Metro will run according to its regular schedule during Columbus Day.

Most schools do not give students a day off for Columbus Day, though some districts may rule differently.

Most stores and retail businesses will remain open on Monday.

Trash services for many cities will continue, including in LA and Orange County. However, others, such as the city of Riverside, do not continue trash collection on the holiday. Checking with the city's website or information line is advised.