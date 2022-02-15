Wild Weather: Hail Pounds SoCal as Lightning Closes LA County Beaches

Southern California went from extreme heat to extreme cold, with several areas getting pounded by hail, and some even getting snow.

Victorville saw snowfall, while Pasadena, Oak Park, Santa Monica and Upland all got pounded by hail.

All LA County beaches were also closed due to lightning, lifeguards said.

Meteorologist Melissa Magee said temperatures were 30 degrees colder than the same time yesterday. Light showers were expected earlier in the day, and then the hail arrived due to a cold front. A Winter Weather Advisory would remain in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday for for the Los Angeles County Mountains. If snow levels continue to drop below 4000 feet, drivers should be cautious in the Grapevine for slippery travel Tuesday evening.

Melissa Magee forecasted that there would be no worries for the Rams Super Bowl celebration parade in the Exposition Park area Wednesday.

Temperatures will range in the mid to low 60s for the parade: Sunny, dry and nice!