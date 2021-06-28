California Wildfires

Brush Fire Sparked by Car Fire Grows to Nearly 2,000 Acres Near 5 Freeway North of LA

The Shell Fire began Sunday afternoon near the 5 Freeway in southern Kern County.

A fire burning near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles has burned 1,984 acres after it was sparked by a car fire.

Containment of the Shell Fire was at 2 percent early Monday, but improved to 30 percent by midday.

The fire started due to a car fire Sunday afternoon near Grapevine Road in southern Kern County. The car fire in northbound lanes for the 5 Freeway spread to brush.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. 

There have been no reports of damage or injuries. 

Triple-digit temperatures will continue Monday in Southern California. 

More than 3,270 fires have been reported in California this year, compared to 2,625 at this point in 2020, according to CALFIRE stats. Fires have burned 16,450 acres in 2021. More than 19,000 acres burned through June 20, 2020. 

