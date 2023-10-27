Wilmington Intersection to be dedicated to slain father and volunteer

The community of Wilmington will gather Friday evening to dedicate an intersection to a beloved volunteer who was shot and killed as we was leaving a community youth event.

Jose Quesada, a 46-year-old father, had stepped away from cooking at the annual Summer Nights Lights event at the Wilmington Recreation Center on July 27 near Bay View and D Street when two men approached him and opened fire.

Witnesses said two men were seen running away from the scene after the shooting.

“Mr.Quesada was a husband, father, coach and mentor to many of our Wilmington youth,'' Councilman Tim McOsker wrote in the motion to designate the intersection at Jose Quesada Memorial Square. “Everyone who knew him, or knew of him, considered Jose to be a wonderful man and pillar of the Wilmington community.”

Quesada is survived by his wife and two sons.

Police said in July that the shooting appeared to be gang-related, though Quesada had no criminal history or ties to gangs.

"In a tragic irony, Jose was often the person who would organize events to support and honor neighborhood victims of crime and violence, supporting their loved ones, and bringing peace to the community. Sadly, this is now the time for the community to honor Jose and support his loved ones.''

The dedication memorial is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the intersection of Bayview Avenue and D Street.