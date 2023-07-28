2 sought in shooting death of man cooking at Summer Night Lights event in Wilmington

A man cooking at a community event Thursday night was shot and killed near a park in Wilmington.

The shooting just after 10 p.m. was at a outside the Wilmington Recreation Center near Bay View Avenue and D Street during a Summer Night Lights youth activity event. Officers responding to a shots fired call found a man in his 40s with gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

The man was apparently cooking at the event, which was winding down at about the time of the shooting, police said. He had stepped away from the event when two men approached him and one opened fire, police said.

Witnesses said two men were seen running away from the scene after the shooting. Detailed descriptions of the attackers were not immediately available.

Information about a possible motive was not available.

It is believed the victim's wife and two sons were at the event, police said.

The victim was not identified, but police said he is well known for giving back to the community.

Summer Night Lights is a Gang Reduction and Youth Development program that launched in 2008. The initiative by the city of LA offers free meals, extended programming and sports leagues, recreation opportunities, community engagement, employment opportunities, and links to local resources.