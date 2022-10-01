Fire Burns Five Acres of Marsh Reeds in Wilmington

Firefighters used fire engines to shuttle water to a fire that burned five acres of marsh reeds Saturday in Wilmington.

The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Anaheim Street near the Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park. A smoke plume was visible for miles around.

Flames were knocked down about 2 1/2 hours later.

LAFD Alert-KNOCKDOWN Wilmington Brush Fire 1198 W Anaheim St MAP: https://t.co/CfYwb0olLr FS85; DETAILS: https://t.co/NaOAqQG84C — LAFD (@LAFD) October 2, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Without access to fire hydrants, the LAFD assigned additional fire trucks to shuttle water to the fire. Firefighters were expected to be busy into the evening putting out the flames and hot spots, assisted by helicopters making water drops.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.