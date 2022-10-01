Wildfires

Fire Burns Five Acres of Marsh Reeds in Wilmington

Additional engines were called in to shuttle water to the fire near Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A fire burns marsh reeds Saturday Oct. 1, 2022 in Wilmington.
Firefighters used fire engines to shuttle water to a fire that burned five acres of marsh reeds Saturday in Wilmington. 

The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Anaheim Street near the Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park. A smoke plume was visible for miles around. 

Flames were knocked down about 2 1/2 hours later.

Without access to fire hydrants, the LAFD  assigned additional fire trucks to shuttle water to the fire. Firefighters were expected to be busy into the evening putting out the flames and hot spots, assisted by helicopters making water drops.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

