Windy, dusty conditions raise fire concerns in Orange County

Fire officials checked out the Trabuco Canyon area Friday morning.

By Helen Jeong

Orange County fire officials searched for the source of a possible fire after receiving multiple emergency calls about smoke in the Trabuco Canyon area, the Orange County Fire Authority said Friday.

After flying a helicopter to comb through the region, investigators determined that there was no fire.

What they found was windy conditions that are stirring up dust and possibly ash in the air.

Fire officials urged people in the area to limit outdoor activities.

