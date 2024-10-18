Windy, dusty conditions raise fire concerns in Orange County

Orange County fire officials searched for the source of a possible fire after receiving multiple emergency calls about smoke in the Trabuco Canyon area, the Orange County Fire Authority said Friday.

After flying a helicopter to comb through the region, investigators determined that there was no fire.

What they found was windy conditions that are stirring up dust and possibly ash in the air.

Dispatchers in our emergency command center received multiple calls this morning for smoke in the area of Trabuco Canyon. Firefighters responded and found windy conditions and dust and possibly ash in the air. OCFA Helicopter 3 flew >>> pic.twitter.com/CzwRbZVMeH — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) October 18, 2024

Fire officials urged people in the area to limit outdoor activities.