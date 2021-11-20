Winnetka Shooting Leaves One Dead; Police Search for Shooter

Officers at the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for shooting a man in Winnetka late Friday night.

James Keith Brooks, a 30-year-old resident of Winnetka, was shot while answering a knock at the door of his motorhome at 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, according to the LAPD's Valley Bureau.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Brooks' friends came to help him and called paramedics, who transported Brooks from his motorhome at Gault Street and Winnetka Avenue to a local hospital. Brooks died at the hospital due to his injuries.

The LAPD did not have a description of the shooter, but asks that anyone with information that may identify the person responsible come forward.

"Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247)," the LAPD said.

"Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip."