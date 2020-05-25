san fernando valley

With High Heat Sticking Around, Officials Warn of Unhealthy Air Quality

By City News Service

The South Coast Air Quality Management District is predicting that air quality Tuesday will be unhealthy for all individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and for sensitive individuals in the east and west San Fernando Valley, east and west San Gabriel Valley, Pomona Walnut Valley and San Gabriel Mountains.

Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis advised people living or working in those areas to minimize outdoor activities if they suffer from heart disease, asthma or other respiratory illnesses. Children who have sensitive conditions also should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible, the doctor said.

For air quality maps and forecasts, visit www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

san fernando valleySanta Clarita valleyAir Quality
