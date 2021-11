A woman and two men were wounded Saturday in a shooting in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 6:25 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Brynhurst Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

The 20-year-old woman, 25- and 40-year-old men were taken by paramedics to hospitals for treatment, Prange said. Their conditions were not available.

LAPD officials were not immediately available to provide details.