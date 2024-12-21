Police arrest woman accused of running brothel in Thousand Oaks

Detectives arrested a woman in November suspected of running a "high-end residential brothel" in Thousand Oaks, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

After receiving tips about suspicious activity at the house, an investigation was launched in April 2024.

The woman who was arrested, Jian Hu, was arrested and charged with pimping. She was later released on $20,000 bail.

Two women, presumed Chinese nationals, are thought to be possible victims of human trafficking.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“Detectives located evidence of Hu benefitting financially from her employees who were providing commercial sex acts at the location,” wrote the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.