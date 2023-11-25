Woman arrested at shopping center after officers find 9-year-old daughter dead in home

A 32-year-old woman was arrested in the death of her 9-year-old daughter in Westminster.

Officer’s responded just after noon Friday to the home in the Orange County community for a welfare check after receiving a call from a family member. Officers forced their way into the home and found the girl dead, police said.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available. No one else was in the residence, police said.

The child’s mother was later arrested at a shopping center about 20 miles away in Aliso Viejo. Khadiyjah Pendergraph was arrested on suspicion of murder.

It was not immediately clear whether she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Anyone with additional information about the case was asked to call police at 714-548-3773. Anonymous calls can be

made to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6287 or sent to www.occrimestoppers.org.