Woman clings to hood dognappers' car in downtown LA

The dog is a French Bulldog named Onyx with white fur and black spots and has two different colored eyes.

A woman was seen clinging to a car after her dog was stolen in downtown Los Angeles.

The car was seen driving down the street as the women held on tightly to the car after her French Bulldog was stolen.

The woman had been having lunch when she said she tried to stop four thieves from getting away with her dog.

"I just wanna say, if you need help or something, you can just ask for it. You don't have to go steal my dog, that's my baby I can't give that to you," Ali Zacharias, the dog's owner said.

Zacharias said the thieves were seen in a white Kia Forte.

