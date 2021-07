An adult woman is dead and a man is in custody in a suspected homicide in Van Nuys, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The death occurred in the 13800 block of Valerio around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The cause of death is unknown, the LAPD said, and it is unclear at this time if it was a domestic incident.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.