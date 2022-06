A woman was reported dead after being shot in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home Sunday night.

The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford.

Paramedics took one patient to a hospital in unknown condition, Stafford said. A description of the victim was not disclosed.

There was no motive or suspect information immediately available.