Woman Found Fatally Stabbed in Monterey Park

No arrests were reported, and no suspect description was released.

A woman was found stabbed to death Tuesday in Monterey Park, and investigators were working to solve the crime.

Homicide detectives were sent to the 1700 block of Alisar Avenue about 10:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting the Monterey Park Police Department in the investigation.

The victim's identity was not immediately available. No arrests were reported, and no suspect description was released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

