Woman hiding in closet calls 911 when armed robbers break into Westminster home

A woman hiding in a closet called 911 to report a violent home break-in and robbery Monday night in Westminster.

Police said the armed robbers forced their way into the home and pushed a man to the floor, using a stun gun to threaten him. Four others were tied up in the living room as the robbers demanded to be shown where any valuables were kept, police said.

Homeowner Tony Nguyen said the intruders pushed their way in through a window.

Home security camera images showed family members, including a 7- and 14-year-old child, on the floor with one of the armed intruders pointing a gun at them.

A woman who lives in the home hid in a closet and called 911, whispering to the dispatcher that she needed help.

The caller, at time barely audible, can be heard saying, "Help, please."

The dispatcher asked what was happening. The caller responded, "I don't know. I don't know. Please."

Dispatcher: "There's a guy in the house?"

Caller: "Yes."

Officers responded about 10:40 p.m. Monday to the 8900 block of Pebble Beach Circle. As officers arrived, four people were fleeing out the front door, disguised with masks and armed with guns, police said.

One man was apprehended as he hurled his gun over a brick wall, police said. The weapon -- a 9mm handgun -- was reported as stolen, police said.

Danny Sommay, 27, was charged with one count of kidnapping to commit robbery and five counts of robbery, all felonies, with sentencing enhancements for using a gun and a stun gun in the attack, according to court records.

The others got away, police said.

The victims included an senior woman, 14-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl. No serious injuries were reported.

Sommay did not enter a plea at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana Wednesday. The hearing was rescheduled for Sept. 21 in the West Justice Center in Westminster.