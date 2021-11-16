Woman Taken to Hospital Following Crash That Ended Police Pursuit

A woman was taken to a hospital in unknown condition Tuesday night after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash near Dodger Stadium.

Authorities began pursuing the woman driving a black GMC Denali pickup truck just before 6:30 p.m. in Ventura County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman led police at high speed on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway through Mission Hills, Burbank and Glendale before crashing into the back of a semi truck near Dodger Stadium about 7 p.m.

The Denali came to a stop on the left shoulder of the southbound Golden State Freeway and the CHP closed all lanes on both sides of the freeway before approaching the truck and braking a passenger side window to extricate the woman.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and took the woman to a hospital while performing CPR, though authorities could not immediately confirm her condition.

The Golden State Freeway was closed on both sides near Dodger Stadium for and unknown duration while authorities investigated the crash.