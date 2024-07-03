Woman injured in shooting on southern LA County freeway

A woman wounded Wednesday morning in a shooting on the 105 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County.

The victim was in a white Mercedes Benz sedan that deputies found on the sidewalk at the Vermont Avenue exit from the westbound freeway in the West Athens area east of LAX. The car appeared to have bullet holes in the driver's side door.

The woman was hospitalized, but details about her condition were not immediately available.

No arrests were reported.

Details about what led to the shooting were not available. It was not immediately clear whether the rounds were fired from another car.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.