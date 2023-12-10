Woman killed by vehicle in Long Beach, driver arrested

A woman died in Long Beach after she was struck by a vehicle whose driver initially left the scene but eventually returned and was arrested, authorities said Sunday.

The crash took place around 5:25 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to Lt. Jonathan Cole of the Long Beach Police Department.

Paramedics from the Long Beach Fire Department attempted life-saving measures but the woman died at the scene, Cole said. Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“The preliminary investigation suggests a vehicle driving southbound on Atlantic Avenue struck the pedestrian,” he said. “The driver of the vehicle, a male adult, initially left the scene, but later returned and cooperated with the investigation.”

The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Ronald Quispe of Long Beach, was later arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, police said.

Atlantic Avenue was shut down for hours from Patterson to Columbia streets for the death investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call LBPD Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7355. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.