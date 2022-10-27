Woman Killed in Anaheim Collision

A woman in her 60s was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:55 p.m. to the intersection of Orange Avenue and south Dale Avenue, where they learned an Amazon truck had collided with a Toyota Prius, injuring the Amazon driver and the Prius' driver and its passenger, Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.

The 60-year old passenger and the driver were taken to a hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the Prius suffered major injuries.

The driver of the Amazon truck suffered minor injuries.

The department's traffic investigators are handling the investigation of the collision.