Woman Killed in El Monte

By City News Service

Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide detectives Wednesday are assisting the El Monte Police Department with their investigation in the death of a woman.

Police responded at 10:54 pm. Tuesday to the 11300 block Cedar Circle where they found a female victim with blunt force trauma to her body, said Deputy Tracy Koerner the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The victim was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this death investigation was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

