Woman Found Dead in SUV on Freeway Ramp in Long Beach

The woman was apparently shot before the SUV came to a stop on an exit ramp from the 710 Freeway.

A driver was found dead in a car on a 710 Freeway ramp Tuesday June 28, 2022 in Long Beach.
A woman was found dead Tuesday inside a SUV on a freeway exit ramp in Long Beach after a possible shooting.

Officers who responded to the call at about 2:30 a.m. They found the woman in a BMW SUV on the Anaheim Street exit ramp from the southbound 710 Freeway.

NBCLA is attempting to confirm whether the woman was stuck by gunfire. The car appeared to have bullet holes in one side and a window was blown out.

Long Beach Police Department and the CHP are investigating. No arrests were reported early Tuesday.

Details about the woman's identity were not immediately available. Authorities said they were waiting for the coroner to determine a cause of death.

It was unclear whether the woman died from the gunshot wound or the resulting crash.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the CHP Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9557.

