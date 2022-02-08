A woman who was apparently learning to ride a motorcycle was killed after losing control and falling from a shopping center parking garage north of Los Angeles.

Deputies were called late Monday to the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the 24000 block of Town Center Drive. They found a woman who fell from the third level of a parking garage.

The woman in her 20s died at the scene.

Authorities said it appears she was learning how to ride a motorcycle, lost control and fell from the parking garage.

The woman has not been identified pending notification of family.