Woman Riding Motorcycle Killed in Fall From Third Level of Shopping Center Parking Structure

The woman in her 20s was learning to ride a motorcycle when she fell from the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking garage, the sheriff's department says.

A woman who was apparently learning to ride a motorcycle was killed after losing control and falling from a shopping center parking garage north of Los Angeles.

Deputies were called late Monday to the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the 24000 block of Town Center Drive. They found a woman who fell from the third level of a parking garage.

The woman in her 20s died at the scene.

Authorities said it appears she was learning how to ride a motorcycle, lost control and fell from the parking garage.

The woman has not been identified pending notification of family.

