Woman on Bicycle Turns up Handgun, Drugs, $10k in Cash During Arrest

An arrest of a 37-year-old woman who was allegedly violating several vehicle codes while riding a bicycle in Culver City Thursday resulted in the discovery of a semiautomatic handgun, large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as $10,000 in cash.

The traffic stop occurred about 12:45 p.m. in the area of Venice and Culver boulevards, the Culver City Police Department reported.

The woman's name was not immediately release.

No other details were immediately available.