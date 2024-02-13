Woman robbed by people pretending to be good Samaritans outside Gardena bank

A Southern California woman said she was robbed of thousands of dollars outside a Gardena bank, pleading for help from both authorities and the community.

Juana Gutiérrez said the robbery occurred on the morning of Feb. 10 at a Wells Fargo bank branch on Redondo Beach Boulevard in Gardena. She went to the bank to cash a $5,000 check and placed the cash in an envelope in her minivan's compartment. As she was about to leave, she was approached by an individual who told her she had a flat tire.

Despite initially rejecting help, Gutiérrez found herself unable to drive due to a metal object lodged in the tire, forcing her to return to the bank parking lot.

Surveillance footage provided by a nearby resident showed Gutiérrez with a woman and a man who offered to assist her with the tire. Meanwhile, Gutiérrez's family member, who was on the way to help, arrived shortly after. However, during the distraction of changing the tire, the envelope containing the money disappeared.

Gutiérrez expressed her devastation, saying that the stolen money belonged not only to her husband but also to three colleagues who are house painters.

"We had to pay rent," Gutiérrez said. "The feeling is that it was also for other people, only they know what they were going to use the money for."

Gutiérrez filed a complaint with the Gardena Police Department, hoping her story will prevent others from falling victim to similar crimes.

"Be very careful when you come to the bank," Gutiérrez warned. "They might continue doing it, maybe not the same way, but maybe differently."

Authorities from the Gardena Police Department confirmed the investigation into Gutiérrez's case but were unable to provide further details on the suspects.