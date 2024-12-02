SUV crashes into animal hospital at Woodland Hills strip mall

At least two people were injured Monday when a driver crashed a SUV into an animal hospital and other businesses at a Woodland Hills strip mall.

The crash was reported at 12:15 p.m. in the 20000 block of Ventura Boulevard in the west San Fernando Valley community.

Two people were transported to hospitals, the LAFD said. Details about their injuries were not immediately available.

The vehicle ended up inside Veterinary Cancer Group next to Access Specialty Animal Hospital. An optical business also appeared to be damaged.

The driver might have backed up into the building, police said, but more details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.