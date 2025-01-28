Accused shooter in killing of Woodland Hills doctor pleads not guilty

The suspected shooter in the killing of a 61-year-old Woodland Hills doctor pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday afternoon in what prosecutors call a murder-for-hire case.

Evan Hardman, 41, of Tomball, Texas is charged with one felony count of murder, and one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Hardman was arrested in Houston earlier last year with the assistance of the FBI according to court and jail records.

He will remain in jail until at least March 17 when attorneys will discuss bail and set a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Also charged with murder are the victim's ex- wife, Ahang Mirshojae, 53, of Calabasas, and Sarallah Jawed, 26, of Canoga Park.

Mirshojae and Jawed both pled not guilty earlier during the week on Monday.

The murder charge against Mirshojae includes a special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and murder for financial gain, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. She is also facing a felony

count of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an alleged baseball bat attack May 3 on her former husband.

Hardman and Jawed are also charged in connection with the alleged May 3 attack.

Dr. Hamid Mirshojae was shot to death in August as he left his urgent care clinic on Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley.

Investigators believe he was specifically targeted in the attack that prosecutors have described as murder-for-hire.