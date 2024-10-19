Burglars take off with $300k after breaking into Woodland Hills home

The search is on for two burglars who stole $300,000 in cash and goods from a home in Woodland Hills overnight, according to law enforcement.

Police said they were called to the 22500 block of Dolorosa Street just before midnight Friday after a home was targeted by a pair of burglars. The thieves smashed a side window to gain access into the home and took off with cash, jewelry and a safe, all amounting to about $300,000.

No one was home at the time of the burglary; the home is currently under construction.

LAPD said the homeowner received a notification of the break-in and monitored it on video as it unfolded.

A detailed description of the burglars was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call LAPD's Topanga station at 818-756-4800. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.