A threat of workplace violence resulted in an arrest and the discovery of a stash of ghost guns at a Riverside County home, authorities said.

Deputies responded Tuesday to a business in the 5000 block of Goodman Way in Eastvale after receiving a report of a threat made by an employee. Details about the threat were not immediately available.

The 43-year-old Apple Valley resident made "concerning statements" regarding violence to other employees, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said. The suspect was arrested at the business.

A search of the man's home uncovered a cache of un-serialized firearms, commonly known as ghost guns, high capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, the sheriff's department said. Deputies said a preliminary investigation suggests the man was manufacturing ghost guns at the home.

He was booked on numerous felony violations, including criminal threats and weapons charges. He is being held on $1 million bond.

"The actions taken by the suspect’s co-workers were instrumental in this case," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "In situations such as this, the smallest details often prove critical to preventing acts of violence and should be reported at once by calling 911."

Ghost guns are privately-made firearms without serial numbers that are assembled from parts. Firearms manufactured by licensed companies generally are required to have serial numbers displayed on the frame of the gun. The numbers allow authorities to trace the weapon to the manufacturer, dealer and original buyer.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call investigators at 951-955-2600.