Your Complete Guide to SoCal School Closures: Reopening Dates, Free Meals, Online Learning Resources

This is a complete list of all public school districts for the five counties that NBCLA covers -- Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura.

Included are locations for free meals for students, links to help kids stay on track for learning from home and dates that the schools are expected to reopen. Note the dates are changing regularly. We're doing our best to keep up with the changes and will note them below.

Many districts have put into play distance learning programs online such as in Orange County. Others are using district and school-based programs.

The Calfornia Department of Education also has a list of resources to ensure your child can get access to learning while away from school.

To see what offerings are available at your district see the list of districts by county below.

Los Angeles County

ABC Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Acton-Agua Dulce Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Alhambra Unified | Closed through April 6 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Alma Fuerte Public School | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Animo City of Champions | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Antelope Valley Union High | Reopens April 6 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Arcadia Unified | Closed for at least two weeks | Meals | Learn At-Home

Aspire Academy | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Aspire Ollin University Prep | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Azusa Unified | Closed until April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Baldwin Park Unified | Closed through March 30 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Bassett Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Bellflower Unified | Reopens March 30 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Beverly Hills Unified | Reopens April 6 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Bonita Unified | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Burbank Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Castaic Union | Reopens April 13 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Centinela Valley Union | Distance learning March 17 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Charter Oak Unified | Closed through April 5 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Claremont Unified | Reopens April 13 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Compton Unified | Closed through March 30 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Covina-Valley Unified | Reopens April 10 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Culver City Unified | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Da Vinci Rise High School | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Downey Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Duarte Unified | Reopens April 6 | Meals | Learn At-Home

East Whittier City | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Eastside Union | Reopens April 6 | Meals | Learn At-Home

El Monte City | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

El Monte Union High | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

El Rancho Unified | Reopens April 14 | Meals | Learn At-Home

El Segundo Unified | Closed through April 10 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Environmental Charter | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Garvey | Reopens April 13 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Glendale Unified | Reopens April 6 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Glendora Unified | Reopens April 6 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Gorman Joint | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Hacienda La Puente Unified | Closed through April 10 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Hawthorne | Closed through spring break | Meals | Learn At-Home

Hermosa Beach City | Closed through April 13 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Inglewood Unified | Closed for at least two weeks | Meals | Learn At-Home

Intellectual Virtues Academy | Closed through April 20 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Jardín de la Infancia | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Keppel Union | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

La Cañada Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

LA's Promise Charter High | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

LA's Promise Middle | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Lancaster | Reopens April 6 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Las Virgenes Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Lashon | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Lashon-City | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Lawndale Elementary | Reopens April 6 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Lennox | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Little Lake City | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Long Beach Unified | Reopens April 20 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Los Angeles Unified | Closed for at least two weeks | Meals | Learn At-Home

Los Nietos | Reopens April 6 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Lowell Joint | Reopens March 30 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Lynwood Unified | Closed for at least two weeks | Meals | Learn At-Home

Magnolia Science | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Magnolia Science 2 | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Magnolia Science 3 | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Magnolia Science 5 | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Manhattan Beach Unified | Reopens April 14 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Monrovia Unified | Closed through April 5 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Montebello Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Mountain View | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Newhall | Reopens April 13 | Meals | Learn At-Home

North Valley Military | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Norwalk La Mirada Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Odyssey Charter School | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Optimist Charter | Check with school for details | Meals | Learn At-Home

Palmdale | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified | Reopen April 6 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Paramount Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Pasadena Unified | Closed through April 5 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Pomona Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Redondo Beach Unified | Closed through April 10 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Rosemead | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Rowland Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

San Gabriel Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

San Marino Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Santa Monica-Malibu | Closed through March 16 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Saugus Union | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Simi Valley Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

South Pasadena Unified | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

South Whittier | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Sulphur Springs | Closed through April 10 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Temple City Unified | Closed through April 5 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Torrance Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Valle Lindo Elem | Closed through at least March 30 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Walnut Valley Unified | Closed through April 17 | Meals | Learn At-Home

West Covina Unified | Closed indefinitely | Meals | Learn At-Home

Westside Union | Check with district for information | Meals | Learn At-Home

Whittier City | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Whittier Union High | Closed through April 5 | Meals | Learn At-Home

William S. Hart Union High | Reopens April 13 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Wiseburn | Closed through April 3 | Meals | Learn At-Home



Orange County

Anaheim Elementary | Reopens March 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Anaheim Union High | Closed through March 27. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Brea Olinda Unified | Closed through April 3. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Buena Park | Closed through March 27. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Capistrano Unified | Closed through April 3. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Centralia | Closed through March 27. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Cypress | Closed through March 27. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Fountain Valley | Closed through March 27. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Fullerton Joint Union High | Reopens March 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Fullerton | Reopens March 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Garden Grove Unified | Closed through April 10. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Huntington Beach City | Closed through March 27. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Huntington Beach Union | Closed through April 17. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Irvine Unified | Reopens April 6. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

La Habra City | Reopens March 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Laguna Beach Unified | Closed through April 3. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Los Alamitos Uni | Closed through at least March 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Lowell Joint | Reopens March 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Magnolia | Closed through March 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Newport-Mesa Unified | Reopens April 13. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Ocean View | Closed through March 27. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Orange Unified | Closed through March 27. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified | Reopens March 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Saddleback Valley Uni | Closed through March 27. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Santa Ana Unified | Closed through April 10. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Savanna | Closed through March 27. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Tustin Unified | Reopens March 23. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Westminster | Closed through March 27. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Riverside County

Alvord Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Banning Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Beaumont Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Coachella Valley Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Corona-Norco Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Desert Center Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Desert Sands Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Hemet Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Jurupa Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Lake Elsinore Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Menifee Union | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Moreno Valley Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Murrieta Valley Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Nuview Union | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Palm Springs Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Palo Verde Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Perris Elementary | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Perris Union High | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Riverside Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Romoland | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

San Jacinto Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Temecula Valley Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Val Verde Unified | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Arlington Regional | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Betty G. Gibbel Regional LC | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Don F. Kenny Regional LC | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Dr. Milo P. Johnson Center | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Moreno Valley Regional LC | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Val Verde Regional LC | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Come Back Kids Charter | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Excelsior Charter School | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Gateway College Academy | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Julia Lee Performing Arts | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Julian Charter Schools | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

Pivot Charter School | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

River Springs Charter | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

The Journey School | Closed through April 30. | Meals | | Learn At-Home

San Bernardino County

Adelanto Elementary | Reopens April 14. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Alta Loma | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Apple Valley Unified | Reopens March 30. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Baker Valley Unified | Reopens March 30. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Baldy View ROP | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Barstow Unified | Reopens March 23. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Bear Valley Unified | Reopens April 13. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Central | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Chaffey Jt. Union High | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Chino Valley Unified | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Colton Joint Unified | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Cucamonga | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Etiwanda | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Fontana Unified | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Helendale | Reopens March 20. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Hesperia Unified | Reopens March 23. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Lucerne Valley Unified* | Reopens March 30. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Morongo Unified | Reopens April 21. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Mount Baldy | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Mountain View | Reopens April 13. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Needles Unified | Reopens March 30. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Ontario-Montclair | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Oro Grande Elementary | Reopens March 30. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Redlands Unified | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Rialto Unified | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Rim of the World Unified | Reopens March 23. | Meals | Learn At-Home

San Bernardino City Unified | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Silver Valley Unified | Reopens March 30. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Snowline Joint Unified | Reopens March 30. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Upland Unified | Reopens April 13. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Trona Joint Unified | Reopens April 13. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Victor Elementary | Reopens March 30. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Victor Valley Union High | Reopens March 30. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified | Reopens April 6. | Meals | Learn At-Home

Ventura

ACE | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Bridges | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Briggs | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

CAPE | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Conejo Valley Unified | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Fillmore Unified | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Hueneme Elementary | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Las Virgenes Unified | Closed through March 27 | Meals | Learn At-Home

MATES | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Mesa Union | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Moorpark Unified | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Mupu Elementary | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Oak Park Unified | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Ocean View | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Ojai Unified | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Oxnard | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Oxnard Union High | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Pleasant Valley | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Rio | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Santa Clara Elementary | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Santa Paula Unified | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Simi Valley Unified | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Somis Union | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

University Preparation Charter | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Ventura Charter | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Ventura Unified | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home

Vista Real resource centers | Closed through May 1 | Meals | Learn At-Home