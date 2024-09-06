Coachella Valley

Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs to headline Stagecoach 2025

Tickets to the country musical festival go on sale Sept. 13

By Missael Soto

Get ready for a hoedown in Indio.

Stagecoach announced Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs will headline the three-day country music festival.

The festival will take place at the Polo Grounds in Indio on Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Tickets to Stagecoach Festival go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. PST. General three-day passes start at $579.

Other artists performing include Lana Del Rey, Whiskey Myers, Sturgill Simpson, Ashley McBryde, Sammy Hagar, T-Pain and the Goo Goo Dolls.

See the full list of performers below.

