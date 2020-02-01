Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Public Library Reveals Kobe Bryant’s Book Recommendations

The librarian put together a list based on old interviews and social media posts with Bryant.

By Sydney Kalich

Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 25: Kobe Bryant poses for a photo during the Mamba Mentality book launch Q & A on October 25, 2018 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

In a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his love for storytelling, a Los Angeles Public Library librarian put together a list of books recommended by the late Lakers legend.

Bryant's love and passion for storytelling became evident as he ended his basketball career and began to set up for his second act. Bryant won an Oscar for his animated short "Dear Basketball" in 2018 and formed production company Granity Studios.

In addition to production, Bryant also penned the 2018 book 'The Mamba Mentality: How I Play.'

Bryant was just beginning his second act of his life when he was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday that killed eight others, including his daughter, Gianna.

Inspired by Bryant's passion for storytelling, LA librarian Keith Kesler pulled together a list of books recommended by the Black Mamba in old interviews and social media posts.

"As one would expect from a passionate storyteller, Bryant also appreciated reading a good book," said Kesler in the blog post. "I searched through old interviews and social media posts to find the books that inspired the Black Mamba."

Some of the books recomended by Bryant include:

  • 'Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking' by Malcolm Gladwell
  • 'Relentless: From Good to Great to Unstoppable' by Tim Grover.
  • 'The Silver Linings Playbook' by Matthew Quick.
  • 'Teams of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln' by Doris Kearns Goodwin.
  • 'Thirty Rooms to Hide In: Insanity, Addiction, and Rock 'n' Roll in the Shadow of the Mayo Clinc' by Luke Sullivan.

To view the full list of book recommendations pulled together by Kesler click here.

