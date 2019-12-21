Lowrider Magazine Hits a Major Roadblock

For more than four decades, Lowrider Magazine has been called the bible of a cultural phenomenon with its roots in Southern California. But starting in March 2020, the beloved magazine will no longer be published in print.

The magazine first started in 1977 and covered more than just custom cars, expanding to political and cultural issues, music and fashion.

Cal State Northridge Professor Denise Sandoval called the magazine an important cultural document chronicling the late 1970's and early 1980's.

"You would see issues of community struggles in the magazine," said Sandoval. "They were very inspired by the Chicano movement and using lowriding as an avenue to bring about change in their communities."

For people like Edgar Hernandez, the magazine inspired him growing up.

"I grew up dreaming of having cars that were worthy of being printed on those pages," said Hernandez.

Hernandez went on to open his own shop, Starlite Rod & Kustom, and fulfilled his dream of having his car grace the pages of Lowrider. Lowrider featured his 1964 Red Chevy dubbed 'The Lady in Red.'

In a Facebook post, Lowrider Magazine said that they while they won't be published in print they while continue to publish online and are dedicated to maintaining their digital presence.