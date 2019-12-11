DTLA

Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for E-Scooter Attack on 75-Year-Old Man in DTLA

By City News Service

A man who hurled an electric scooter at a 75-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, causing head and arm injuries, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in state prison.

Janai Washington, 41, pleaded no contest Nov. 20 to an elder abuse charge and admitted an allegation that he had personally inflicted great bodily injury.

Washington approached the victim on June 13 as he sat in a chair at Sixth and Spring streets. A bystander intervened and the defendant fled, according to authorities.

Washington was arrested six days later by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Division and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

