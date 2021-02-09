Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

Morongo Casino Resort and Spa to Host In-Person Job Fair This Week

Applicants must a wear face covering and submit to a temperature check before entering as precautions against the coronavirus.

By City News Service

An in-person job fair will be held Thursday in a bid to fill dozens of food and beverage jobs at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa owned by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians.

The job fair in the Morongo Grand Ballroom will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Available positions include servers, bakers, cooks, dishwashers and supervisors.

Attendees are urged to complete an online application prior to the event. It can be found at https://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment.

The casino is located at 49500 Seminole Drive in Cabazon.

