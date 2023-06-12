22 U.S. service members injured in helicopter incident in northeastern Syria, officials say

Twenty-two U.S. service members were injured in a “helicopter mishap” Sunday in northeastern Syria, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

No enemy fire was reported in the incident, the military command said.

According to the statement, the service members are receiving treatment for their injuries, and 10 were evacuated to "higher care facilities."

The cause of the incident is under investigation.