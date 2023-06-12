Syria

22 U.S. service members injured in helicopter incident in northeastern Syria, officials say

No enemy fire was reported in the incident, the military command said.

By NBC staff

JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Twenty-two U.S. service members were injured in a “helicopter mishap” Sunday in northeastern Syria, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

According to the statement, the service members are receiving treatment for their injuries, and 10 were evacuated to "higher care facilities."

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Syria
