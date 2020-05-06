coronavirus pandemic

3 McDonald’s Workers Hurt After Customer Attack Over Coronavirus Limits: Cops

Two customers, a man and a woman, were in custody

McDonald's file photo
John Lamparski / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Three workers at an Oklahoma City McDonald's were injured Wednesday by gunfire and a scuffle that appeared to have started because the restaurant's dining area was closed for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

Two of three were injured by gunfire and the third was hurt in a scuffle, said Lt. Michelle Henderson of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victims, two females and a male -- two of them 17 -- were hospitalized and in non-life-threatening condition, she said. Two customers, a man and a woman, were in custody.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus pandemic 20 hours ago

US Virus Updates: 1st Detained Immigrant Death; Trump Says Task Force to Remain

Ahmaud Arbery 22 hours ago

Georgia DA Vows to Bring Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery to Grand Jury

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicMcDonald's
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us