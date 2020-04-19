4 Dead, 1 Injured in Tennessee House Fire

Four adults died and another was injured in an overnight house fire in Chattanooga, Tennessee, early Sunday morning.

Emergency services received a 911 call about four people trapped inside a house fire at around 3:31 a.m. local time, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. Upon arrival, responders began fighting heavy smoke and fire while searching the building.

Firefighters found four people — three men and a woman, between the ages of 35 and 85 — dead from the blaze.

One 35-year-old man had managed to escape through a second story window before the fire department's arrival and was treated for smoke inhalation. His condition is unclear.

