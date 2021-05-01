5 Fishermen Rescued From Burning Boat Off Cape Cod

Five fishermen were rescued from a burning boat off the Cape Cod waters Friday night.
The Coast Guard responded to an emergency notification from the 100-foot fishing vessel about 85 miles east of Cape Cod around 5p.m.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, rescue crews arrived on scene to find the bow and wheelhouse of the vessel engulfed in flames and all five fishermen on the stern. An air crew hoisted the fishermen to safety.
U.S. & World
News from around the country and around the globe
No one was injured.