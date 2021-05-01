Coast Guard

5 Fishermen Rescued From Burning Boat Off Cape Cod

Rescue crews arrived on scene to find the bow and wheelhouse of the vessel engulfed in flames and all five fishermen on the stern

By Lara Salahi

US Coast Guard

Five fishermen were rescued from a burning boat off the Cape Cod waters Friday night.

The Coast Guard responded to an emergency notification from the 100-foot fishing vessel about 85 miles east of Cape Cod around 5p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, rescue crews arrived on scene to find the bow and wheelhouse of the vessel engulfed in flames and all five fishermen on the stern. An air crew hoisted the fishermen to safety.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Afghanistan 12 hours ago

Formal Start of Final Phase of Afghan Pullout by US, NATO

politics Apr 30

U.S. to Restrict Travel From India Effective May 4 as Covid Surge Devastates the Country

No one was injured.

This article tagged under:

Coast Guard
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us