Puerto Rico

6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

By Sophie Reardon

Telemundo Puerto Rico

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck south of Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on its website.

The USGS says the earthquake was 10 kilometers south of Indios, Puerto Rico, and at a depth of 7 kilometers.

According to a tweet from the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, there is no tsunami threat for the island at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

This article tagged under:

Puerto Ricoearthquake
