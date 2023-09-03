70,000 at Burning Man festival are isolated, still stuck as rain returns

Burning Man's estimated 70,000-plus attendees were isolated at the venue known as Black Rock City as rain returned Sunday and closed roads, muddy campgrounds, and one reported death darkened the day.

But the CEO of Burning Man Project, Marian Goodell, told NBC News interview Sunday, "There is no cause for panic."

"We're very pleased and surprised that there has been such a fuss over us," she said.

Organizers under the nonprofit project planned an orderly exit Monday, which is the last day of the event, and have so far turned down help from the Nevada National Guard, she said.

"We've made it really clear that we do not see this as an evacuation situation," Goodell said. "The water is drying up."

The crowd at the countercultural music and arts festival was first advised to “shelter in place” and conserve food and water on Friday, according to notices from organizers.

