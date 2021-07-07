Gilroy

8-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shot in Gilroy, Family Member Arrested

By NBC Bay Area staff

An 8-year-old boy in Gilroy was recovering Wednesday after he was accidentally shot by a family member late Tuesday, according to police.

The shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area of Eighth and Eigleberry streets, police said. A 30-year-old man was manipultaing a gun when it went off and struck the boy playing in the yard.

The boy was taken to a hospital in stable condition, and the man, identified as Antonio Michael Rodriguez III fled the scene but was later arrested by Gilroy officers, police said.

Rodriguez was charged with negligent discharge of a firearm and child abuse, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Detective Rocha at 408-846-0334; refer to case 21-2769. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Tip Line at 408-846-0330.

