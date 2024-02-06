Ex-Arizona doctor charged with manslaughter for allegedly assisting in a suicide in New York

An 85-year-old former doctor from Arizona is facing manslaughter charges for allegedly aiding in a suicide of a woman at a New York motel last year, according to authorities

Stephen Miller, of Tucson, was charged with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of assault for his alleged role in helping a person end their life by suicide. He pleaded not guilty at his arraigned in Ulster County court on Friday. Under New York State law, it is a crime to intentionally cause or aide in the suicide of another person.

According to Kingston police, officers responded to a call of an unconscious person in a Super 8 motel room at around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2023. The person appeared to have died by suicide, alone in the room, police said.

However, a subsequent investigation allegedly turned up evidence suggesting a second person had been in the room who "contributed to or assisted in the suicide," police said. Authorities said Miller was not related to the person found in the room and it was not clear how they connected him to the incident.

Miller's attorney told the New York Times that the woman who died in the room contacted his client through a national organization that advocates for legalization of physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill patients. Currently, ten states — California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, Washington — and the District of Columbia allow some form of euthanasia.

Miller is scheduled to appear in court again on April 16.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.