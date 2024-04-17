911 outages reported in parts of at least four states across US

Residents in at least four states across the United States reported 911 service interruptions Wednesday evening, police said.

Authorities in Nebraska, South Dakota, Nevada, and Texas announced outages in several cities, though some of them have since been restored.

Nevada State Police announced the outage on X, asking the community to call a different number or send a text to 911, an option that was still functional.

URGENT: Southern Nevada - there is a 911 outage impacting your ability to contact Emergency Services in Southern Nevada right now.



To contact the Nevada Highway Patrol Dispatch, call *NHP or 775 687 0400 or 702-432-5393. https://t.co/upxOogdKf8 — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) April 18, 2024

In Texas, local authorities from Del Rio said that the issue was with the carrier and not with their systems, and that their emergency services were working. However, police from the city of Kilgore said they were experiencing wide 911 interruptions.

"Our system has been intermittently down. If your call does not go through, please dial 903-983-1559 ext. 1 to report your emergency," the Kilgore Police Department said.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced 911 service restoration moments after announcing a statewide outage.

"Service has been restored on the South Dakota 9-1-1 system. Our emergency system is fully operational and ready to respond promptly to any situation," the department said in a news release. "Your safety is our top priority, and we are here to ensure help is just a call away whenever you need it. People should not call 9-1-1 a test."

Authorities in Nebraska had said that the service provider for 911 services in the state was working diligently to restore service; hours later, they announced that the service had been restored.