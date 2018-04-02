Texas 'Affluenza Teen' Set To Go Home After 2 Years in Jail

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2016, file photo, Ethan Couch is led by sheriff deputies after a juvenile court hearing in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ethan Couch, the “affluenza” teen who drove drunk and killed four people in 2013, is set to be released from the Tarrant County jail Monday after serving two years in jail for violating his probation.

Couch, now 20, will be required to wear a GPS monitor on his ankle and be at home by 9 p.m.

A juvenile court judge initially drew widespread criticism after sentencing Couch to 10 years of probation. An expert defense witness testified Couch suffered from “affluenza” – being so spoiled by his wealthy parents that he didn’t know right from wrong.

On June 15, 2013, the then-16-year-old was driving drunk and under the influence of marijuana and Valium when he slammed into a group of people who had stopped to help a disabled driver along Burleson-Retta Road in south Tarrant County, Texas.

The crash occurred after Couch had stolen beer from a nearby discount store, police said.

In addition to the four killed, nine were injured, several critically.

The case had disappeared from the national spotlight when Couch was caught on camera in 2015 apparently drinking at a party. The video had been posted on social media.

He and his mother Tonya fled to Mexico. They were arrested in the resort town of Puerto Vallarta and extradited back to Fort Worth.

Tonya Couch was charged with hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering but released on bond.

Just last week, she returned to jail after failing a drug test, prosecutors said.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving said in a statement it’s a “small consolation” that Couch will remain on probation.

“Two years in jail for four people killed is a grave injustice to the victims and their families who have been dealt life sentences because of one person’s devastating decision to drink and drive,” the statement said.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said he doesn’t agree with Couch’s “affluenza” defense.

“I think that's one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard in my life,” Waybourn said. ’ I think what he did was horrific, and I think it was a very short sentence for the crime.”