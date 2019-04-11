Air National Guard, Reserve Pensions Delayed for Months Due to Backlog - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Remembering Nipsey Hussle
logo_la_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Air National Guard, Reserve Pensions Delayed for Months Due to Backlog

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Air National Guard, Reserve Pensions Delayed for Months Due to Backlog
    AP
    A KC135 from the 134th Air National Guard Air Refueling unit from McGhee-Tyson Airbase does a flyover before an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn.

    Several retired members of the Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve say they have struggled to receive their pensions, a problem that military officials attribute to a beleaguered workforce and technology that one former general called "shamefully outdated."

    Some retirees say they have waited months to receive the financial support and health benefits owed to them after 20 years of service.

    NBC News spoke with half a dozen former Air National Guard and Reserve members who in the last two years have waited weeks or months past the date of when they expected to receive their pension. Some eventually received their money but had to endure months of no income while waiting.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices